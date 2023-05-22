Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,147. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.