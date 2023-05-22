Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,147. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.