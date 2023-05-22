Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $682,750.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
