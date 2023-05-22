Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $682,750.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

