CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 7,544 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 188,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,226. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

