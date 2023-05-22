CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,445 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $307.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

