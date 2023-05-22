CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after acquiring an additional 484,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 8,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,773. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

