CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 238,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

