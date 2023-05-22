CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 29,393 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of PNOV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,645 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

