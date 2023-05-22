CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.32. The company had a trading volume of 151,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,717. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.24. The stock has a market cap of $296.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.