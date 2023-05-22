Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. 2,009,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,510. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

