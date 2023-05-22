Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

