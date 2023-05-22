Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
