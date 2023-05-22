Cosmos Price Hits $10.53 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.53 or 0.00038900 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $53.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

