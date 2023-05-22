Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

CUZ stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

