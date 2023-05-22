Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

COYA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 103,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

