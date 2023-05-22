Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
COYA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 103,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
