Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

CMCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 5,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,059. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 17,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,644.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,074,813.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 689,337 shares of company stock worth $3,122,130. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

