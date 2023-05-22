Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of BAP opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1,438.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 646,212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $50,933,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

