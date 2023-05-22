Critical Analysis: U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) vs. Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motorcar Parts of America and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.78%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -0.92% 4.37% 1.35% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $652.26 million 0.19 $7.36 million ($0.32) -19.94 U Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats U Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About U Power

(Get Rating)

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.