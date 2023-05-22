Critical Review: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 1.92 -$3.96 billion ($6.10) -1.24 Brightcove $211.01 million 0.86 -$9.02 million ($0.46) -9.20

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -151.76% 8.39% 3.51% Brightcove -9.24% -14.65% -6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 83.53%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.39%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Brightcove.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level. The LS&H segment comprises of products and solutions that provide insight and foresight across the drug and device lifecycle, empowering life science and healthcare organizations. The IP segment refers to patent intelligence, brand IP Intelligence, and IP Lifecycle Management product groups, which enables customers to establish, protect, and manage their intellectual property and form critical business decision while also mitigating risk and improving efficiencies. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

