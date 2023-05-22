Cronos Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $9.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

