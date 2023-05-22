CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,688 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,236. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

