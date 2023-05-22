Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.29. 136,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,653. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

