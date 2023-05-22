Cunning Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.10.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.