CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,182 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after buying an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after buying an additional 671,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,334. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

