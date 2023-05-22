CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.