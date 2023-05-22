Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 174,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Dalradian Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Dalradian Resources Company Profile

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

