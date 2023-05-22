Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,923. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $255.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.