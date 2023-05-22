DEI (DEI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $263.50

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $263.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00338636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

