Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,921. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.