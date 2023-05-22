Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.43).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.35) on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.23, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,650,231.04). Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.