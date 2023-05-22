Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $1.50

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,644 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.