Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $1.50

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
