Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $158.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

