Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

