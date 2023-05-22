dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.18 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $3,024.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,581,276 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98929618 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,116.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

