DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 980,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 812,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

