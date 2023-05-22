DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $126.80 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

