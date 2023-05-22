Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 13,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,761. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
