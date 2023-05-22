Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 13,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,761. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.