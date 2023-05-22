Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $88,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

