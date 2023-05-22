Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 2.8%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97. 30,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 268,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

