Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0734 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.24 billion and approximately $191.02 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00338089 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012965 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,458,266,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
