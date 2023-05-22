Dori Ginn Sells 40,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,104. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

