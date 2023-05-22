Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Duke Energy worth $815,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.15. 741,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

