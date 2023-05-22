Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

