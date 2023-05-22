Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $2,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

