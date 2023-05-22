Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.84. 2,597,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,756,275. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

