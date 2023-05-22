Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 110,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 371,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $85,050,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

