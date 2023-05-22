Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 110,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 371,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $85,050,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.