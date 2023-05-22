Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

