Edmund P. Segner III Sells 1,155 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 700,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.