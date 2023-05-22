Edward P. Grace III Purchases 2,800 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

