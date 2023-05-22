Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day moving average is $360.22. The firm has a market cap of $414.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

