Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 0.1 %

ERF opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.