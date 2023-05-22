EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $247.50 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.51.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

